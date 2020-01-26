First responders climb stairs for charity at TD Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders and other high-steppers took to the stairs at the TD Garden Sunday to raise funds for families of fallen police officers and firefighters.

The annual event for the 100 Club also raises money for other first responder charities as well as organizations that help fight cancer among firefighters in New England.

“When it’s all said and done, firefighters or police officers lose their life in the line of duty, the 100 club is always there. When everyone goes home they stay and they help families get through tragedy and keep moving forward,” said Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn. “It’s a great turnout today.”

“We’re all together man. We’re here to protect the Commonwealth. So we want to support and everyone that protects and supports us as well,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

This is the fourth year of the BFIT Challenge, which is sponsored by the Boston Bruins and National Grid. Last year, the challenge raised nearly half a million dollars.

