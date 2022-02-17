FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Foxboro first responders had some high-tech help rescuing a woman who got trapped deep in the woods Thursday.

The woman’s call for help went directly to the team at the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional 911 District.

“Being in the middle of the woods there is generally no address, no mile markers it’s truly a spot on there that we have to figure out which is difficult,” said Robert Verdone, the district’s Executive Director.

Each station is equipped with multiple apps that are used to pinpoint a caller’s exact location in any type of emergency.

The “What Three Words” app that was used on Thursday afternoon takes complicated coordinates and simplifies them in seconds.

“That takes that complex latitude and longitude number scheme and turns it into three normal English words,” Verdone explained.

The Foxboro Fire Department was then able to plug the three words that represented the woman’s location into their app and carry her to safety.

She was eventually discovered in the conservation area behind Granite Street suffering from a lower leg injury.

Those first responders said they know this rescue could have been much more difficult without the help of their technology.

“We would have been able to find her location through her cell phone and the 911 system but not to the precision that we were,” Verdone said.

In addition to the app, dispatchers were able to send the woman a link that allowed her to send back live videos of her location.

