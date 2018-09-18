SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A newly released stamp honoring first responders will be celebrated in Somerville Wednesday.

The United States Postal Service Operations Manager Jerry O’Connell, Somerville Police Chief David Fallon, Somerville Fire Chief Charles J. Breen Jr. and Danny Riendeau of Cataldo Ambulance will hold a special dedication ceremony for the First Responders Forever Stamp at The Post Office, located at 18 Bow St., at 11 a.m.

The USPS says the stamp recognizes the training and knowledge first responders possess and use every day to help their communities.

