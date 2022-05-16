NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders gathered to pay tribute to a Randolph police officer who was killed in a rollover crash in Hingham over the weekend.

Police honored officer Michael Beal as his body was moved from the medical examiner’s office to a local funeral home on Monday.

Beal, of Norwell, was off-duty when he was killed in a two-car crash early Saturday morning on Route 3.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

In a statement, the police chief wrote:

“Officer beal was a 35-year veteran of our department. He was an amazing person and friend to all within this department. This amazing family man leaves behind a wife and eight children. Please keep his family, friends, and members of the Randolph Police Department in your thoughts and prayers.”

