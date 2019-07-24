First responders give Upton boy with autism a birthday surprise

UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A young boy living with autism in Upton got a special birthday surprise from area first responders.

Police officers and firefighters from Upton and Milford visited 4-year-old Anthony, who was born with a heart defect and has a love of emergency vehicles.

Anthony’s mother reached out to the Milton and Upton Police and Fire Departments and said she could not believe the response she received.

“I was nervous to message them and then I was kind of shocked that they said that they’ll make it happen and that they’ll figure out a way to be there,” she said.

Due to his heart issues, Anthony underwent open-heart surgery when he was just 3-months-old.

“Then he had his tonsils and adenoids removed and then he had his airway operated on,” said. “That is one of the reasons I went with what I went with. It was why I had to make his dreams come true.”

Lights and sirens signaled the special surprise. Everyone gave Anthony patches from local fire and police departments to add to his collection.

“It is a moment that you can’t ever forget or really put into words,” the grateful mother said.

