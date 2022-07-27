SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazardous materials crews were called in as a precaution after a fire broke out at a mixed-use building in Salem Wednesday night.

Both firefighters and hazmat team members were called to Congress Street where Salem’s Fire Chief told 7NEWS a manufacturing plant was operating.

He said one of the exhaust hoods there used to ventilate an area where chemicals are kept caught fire in the evening, spreading to a nearby room.

Crews were able to quickly contain the flames to a single space, but brought in Hazmat teams as a precaution.

No injuries were reported and later in the night, people were cleared to reenter the building

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)