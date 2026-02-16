WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders hit the ice in Worcester on Sunday for a series of hockey games aimed at raising money to support the family of an Uxbridge police officer who died in the line of duty earlier this year.

The games at the Worcester Ice Center featured members of the Uxbridge Fire Department, Shrewsbury Police Department and Worcester Police Department.

This day of first responder games was made possible by Pick-Up Pucks Hockey, Inc., a nonprofit organization that raises money for first responders, veterans, and their families.

All priceeds went to the family of Uxbridge Police Officer Stephen LaPorta, who died after being hit by a tractor-trailer on Route 146 while helping motorists in the ice.

