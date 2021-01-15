REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of first responders in Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop will have to opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during a three-day clinic that begins Friday.

The three cities partnered with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council to create the vaccination clinic at Rumney Marsh Academy in Revere for 600 first responders across the cities’ police, fire, EMS and 911 dispatch, as well as private ambulance services, FBI agents, Harbormasters and court officers.

They have been assigned appointments through an online scheduling platform based on their availability.

The clinic was approved by the Department of Public Health.

