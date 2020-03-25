First responders in Hanover use disinfectant spray to stay clean during pandemic

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders in Hanover are using a disinfectant spray as a solution to keeping clean during the coronavirus pandemic to help keep themselves and the people they serve safe.

The department is using a “R-D-S 31-10” made by a Florida-based company called AeroClave which cleans vehicles by sending out a disinfectant spray.

“What this product does is it decontaminates and it disinfects contaminates that are in the ambulance or in vehicles,” Department Chief Jason Cavallaro explained. “They’re able to put the unit in the ambulance, close the doors and in about 15 minutes the mist, sends out the disinfectant and after the 15 minutes is all done then the ambulance is decontaminated.”

The device was purchased by the town with emergency reserve funds and can also clean other parts of the firehouse.

“We can disinfect office areas or we can disinfect bunk rooms or any other area of the department,” Cavallaro said.

Firefighters say it is vital that they are able to decontaminate and disinfect equipment as they respond to homes and hospitals during the pandemic.

“So long as we’re in the appropriate PPE, hopefully, we won’t have to take any steps to quarantine those members,” Cavallaro said.

