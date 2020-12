QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders in Quincy are now receiving their COVID vaccines.

The Quincy Firefighter’s Union Facebook page shared photos Thursday of firefighters receiving their vaccines.

“We appreciate all the City of Quincy has done to try and protect us during this pandemic,” the post read.

