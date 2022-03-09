REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Family, friends, and fellow first responders are set to say a final farewell to a Massachusetts State Police trooper killed in a crash in Stoneham.

A celebration of life for Trooper Tamar Bucci is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Saint Anthony of Padua Church in Revere.

A law enforcement walk-by and visiting hours took place at the same church Tuesday.

“As sad as this is, and I can’t think of a sadder moment, but we’re all together like a family,” retired State Police Det. Lt. Bill Powers said.

Video from SKY7 HD showed hundreds of troopers and officers from across New England gathered outside of the church waiting to pay their respects.

Bucci, 34, was killed late Thursday after a tanker truck struck her cruiser as she pulled over to help a motorist in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 93 north in Stoneham. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she was pronounced dead.

“Trooper Bucci gave her life in the act of trying to help another person in distress,” State Police Col. Christopher Mason said. “There is no greater act of sacrifice than to give one’s life for another.”

She is the 22nd trooper in the department’s history to die in the line of duty.

Bucci became a trooper during a graduation ceremony at Gillette Stadium in May 2020.

“Tamar was beaming with pride as she celebrated this monumental occasion surrounded by family and friends,” her obituary read. “This was the start of her greatest dream.”

The driver of the truck is said to be cooperating with police and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

