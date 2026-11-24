DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders made a sinking save in Duxbury Bay Monday night.

Officials say the car crashed in the water near Powder Point Bridge and was submerged around 9:30 p.m.

Duxbury police said three officers immediately jumped in to rescue the woman inside.

The car was a convertible and with the vehicle underwater, officers had to cut through the lining of the roof.

They were able to pull the woman from the car and get her to safety.

She was taken to the hospital. All three officers were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Officials said Duxbury’s fire dive team, fire boat, and crews from neighboring departments all searched the water.

Officials are investigating what led up to the crash.

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