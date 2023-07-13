FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders, including the Massachusetts State Police and local departments, received new training Thursday in Fitchburg on how to air transport K9 units, which is recently allowed under Nero’s Law.

Teams worked individually to learn the latest techniques to stabilize and load the dogs on the helicopters. The air ambulance transports are made possible by Nero’s Law, passed in 2022, which allows ambulance providers to transport police dogs injured in the line of duty to medical facilities.

“The quicker that we can get them to the specialized care they need at the specialized vet is going to be for a better outcome for that dog,” said Stacy Cicio, life flight nurse.

Nero was injured in 2018 when Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon was killed on the Cape. Nero was rushed to the animal hospital in the back of a police cruiser and survived. At the time, K9 officers were not allowed to get EMS transport. Nero’s Law changed that.

“It’s personal for me,” said state Rep. Steven Xiarhos, who is a former police officer. “It’s the reason why I left the job that I love to run for office, to do this.”

State Police mourned the loss of K9 Frankie in July 2022, who was killed in the line of duty in Fitchburg. In the moments after the shooting, he was able to get quick medical care thanks to Nero’s Law. Frankie was the first dog transported under Nero’s Law.

Unfortunately these dogs get hurt now and then they’re tough, they’re stoic, they would give their life and we’ve seen that, we’ve seen that just a year ago,” said Lt. Erik Ramsland, MSP K9 commander.

