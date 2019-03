LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence celebrated the first responders of the Merrimack Valley gas disaster at their St. Patrick’s Day celebration, which came a week after the holiday.

Police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics were honored by being the grand marshal at the city’s parade on Saturday.

Chief Roy Vasque joined scores of first responders at today's Saint Patrick's Day Parade. The parade was dedicated to all first responders for their efforts during the Gas Emergency. All first responders were considered the Grand Marshal pic.twitter.com/zVwmdaKoeq — Lawrence, Massachusetts Police (@lawrencepolice) March 23, 2019

