BOSTON (WHDH) - Local and state police and fire departments are patrolling the Charles River Esplanade Thursday while crowds pour in to watch the 2024 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

Boston firefighters are scanning the area near the Hatch Shell by land and by water, with crews on fireboats in the Charles. Massachusetts State Police troopers are also keeping watch over the area, with both uniformed and plain-clothed officers in the mix.

Companies are patrolling the Esplanade on land and in the water to ensure everyone has a safe and Happy 4th of July. pic.twitter.com/rFkZAvZ1FY — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 4, 2024

Thursday’s Fireworks Spectacular will begin at 8 p.m. with musical performances at the Hatch Shell.

The area opened to the public at 12 p.m., and security checkpoints surrounded the Esplanade.

Prohibited items include wheeled coolers, backpacks, firearms, weapons, sharp objects, fireworks, glass containers, cans, and alcoholic beverages, according to the show’s guidelines. Bicycles are not allowed through the checkpoints into the Oval or Island/Lagoon areas, but are allowed throughout the rest of the venue.

However, guests are allowed to bring pop-up tents and canopies with no sides (maximum size: 10 feet by 10 feet), blankets and tarps no bigger than that size, folding and beach chairs, and coolers carried by shoulder straps or a single handle.

All liquids must be carried in sealed, clear plastic containers no larger than 2 liters in size.

An in-depth list of prohibited and allowed items can be found here.

The State Police Marine Unit reminded boaters on the Charles to set anchor for the length of Thursday’s performance.

“All boats must be stationary, 1,000 feet away from the fireworks barge, and 100 feet from shore,” State Police said in a post on X.

Boats over 12 feet in height will not be able to pass under the Craigie Drawbridge after the performance until 1 a.m. Friday, police said. Swimming is prohibited.

On Tuesday, FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen said officials are not aware of any specific or credible threats targeting the Fireworks Spectacular.

State troopers gathered near TD Garden Thursday morning before heading to the Esplanade.

“Beyond crowd control, our plans include investigative, tactical, and intelligence resources that can respond to any situation at a moment’s notice,” State Police said in an X post.

Good morning, America! 🇺🇸🎆🎇



Troopers assumed their positions this morning to ensure the safety of everyone participating in the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. We’ve deployed a comprehensive, multi-layered security plan with complementary local, state, and federal resources pic.twitter.com/Q9vzYlISUt — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 4, 2024

In addition to the Boston Pops, the slate of musical performers will include Broadway star Kelli O’Hara, rock and country group The Mavericks, singer Darlene Love, and the Singing Sergeants from the U.S. Air Force Band. Fireworks will begin over the Charles River at 10:30 p.m.

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will be broadcast on 7NEWS. The show is produced by and also airing on Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio. It is sponsored by Herb Chambers.

