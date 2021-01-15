NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders and community members came out to pay their respects to Norton Police Det. Sgt. Stephen Desfosses who passed away following a weekslong battle with COVID-19.

A parade of police cruisers, tow trucks and cars drove by the Norton police station in a show of support Thursday for Desfosses and his family.

Norton Police Chief Brian Clark said, “From the family perspective and even the police perspective, I think it’s very well received and really needed.”

Desfosses was a member of the Norton Police Department for more than 30 years and has been described as loyal and dedicated.

“He will always be remembered in the Norton community, in the brotherhood, the thin line family,” said Josh Gengo, the vice president of First Responder Angels.

Desfosses leaves behind his wife and children.

