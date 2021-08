DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was pulled from the water at Duxbury Beach Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to Bay Avenue and the swimmer was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Plymouth, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

There has been no word on that person’s condition.

No further details were released.

DXFD responded to Bay Ave for a person that was pulled from the ocean. The patient was transported to the BI Plymouth. No further info is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/dT05Rq40Nf — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) August 18, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)