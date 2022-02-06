BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders scaled the stairs at TD Garden Sunday to raise money for charity.

The sixth annual BFit challenge raised money to support first responders and military charities that help people injured in the line of duty. Former Boston Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid said the event gave him a new perspective on an arena he used to play in.

“It’s a very unique opportunity to run alongside first responders and recognize their sacrifices and bravery,” McQuaid said.

