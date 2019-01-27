First responders raise money for charity at third annual event

BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders from across New England had a friendly competition at TD Garden to raise money for charity on Sunday.

The third annual First Responder Challenge event helped many local firefighters through a rough time.

“We are here to support our fallen first responders and their families,” Shanna Jackman, a participant, said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

First responders put their fitness to the test in a show of support for the 100 Club, a charity supporting families of police officers and firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

The challenge came at a particularly difficult time for the Worcester Fire Department, as they deal with the loss of Firefighter Christopher Roy, who died in the line of duty in December 2018.

“Chris was one of the best firefighters I ever worked with,” Matt Johnson, of the Worcester Fire Department, said. “We were on the tech rescue team together. He was a young guy, eager to learn, always stepped up.”

Johnson and his fellow firefighters said it has been moving to see how many people in the community care.

“It’s close to the heart,” Johnson said. “December is a tough month for the Worcester Fire Department as a whole and it’s, unfortunately, something we have to deal with every year, but moving forward, working, and supporting each other and being there for the rest of people around us in the community has been an unbelievable experience.”

The Boston Bruins, Boston Bruins Foundation, and National Grid worked together to put on the annual event.

