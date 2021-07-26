SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (WHDH) — Emergency crews came to the rescue of eight teenagers who became stuck on a rollercoaster in New Mexico on Sunday.

First responders called to a technical rescue at Western Playland around 8:40 p.m. found two cars on the rollercoaster stuck on the top of the ride with eight teens still in their seats, according to the West Valley Fire Department.

The teens were helped down a fire truck ladder.

There were no injuries reported.

