WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders rescued a driver trapped inside a car in Westborough Thursday night.

Officials say the crash took place around 9 p.m. The roof was ripped off of the car as part of rescue efforts.

Otis Street was shut down as crews were working.

There is no word on the condition of the driver.

