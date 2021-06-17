First responders had a busy day rescuing wild birds on Wednesday.

Somerville police and animal control officers, along with the Somerville Fire Department, rescued a duckling who got caught in a storm drain by the courthouse.

The duckling was reunited with its mother and brought to water.

That same day, first responders rescued a baby hawk that got stuck in a flower pot.

It was released and returned to the Myrtle Street area.

Yesterday ACOs Rachel and Haley along with Ofc. Moreira and SFD rescued a duckling in a storm drain by the Courthouse. Duckling was reunited with Mom and brought to water. Same day, a baby hawk was stuck in a flower pot—-released and returned to Myrtle St area for Mom. pic.twitter.com/j2aIL0SSFg — SomervillePolice (@SomervillePD) June 17, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)