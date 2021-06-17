First responders had a busy day rescuing wild birds on Wednesday.

Somerville police and animal control officers, along with the Somerville Fire Department, rescued a duckling who got caught in a storm drain by the courthouse.

The duckling was reunited with its mother and brought to water.

That same day, first responders rescued a baby hawk that got stuck in a flower pot.

It was released and returned to the Myrtle Street area.

