First responders rescue injured climber, hiker on NH trails

LINCOLN, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department rescued two people who fell while climbing and hiking Saturday, officials said.

A rescue team responding to reports of a fall at Cathedral Ledge State Park at 11:15 a.m. found a 33-year-old man from Atlanta, Georgia who fell 20 feet while rock climbing and injured his back, hip and foot, officials said. After his companions lowered him to the base of the climbing route, the rescue team took him out of the park and to a local hospital for observation.

A rescue team responding to reports of an injured hiker on the Falling Waters Trail in Lincoln at 7 p.m. found a man from Jersey City, New Jersey, who had fallen and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The rescue team and volunteers carried the man 1.5 miles out of the park for treatment.

