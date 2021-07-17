MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders rescued a man who fell into a crevice in Marblehead Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a man who had fallen into a crevice on Ocean Avenue at 3:40 p.m. found a man had fallen 16 feet and was too injured to get out on his own, officials said. Firefighters and other responders used ladders, ropes, harnesses and a basket to pull the man out and get him down steep terrain.

The man was taken to a Boston hospital. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)