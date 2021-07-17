MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders rescued a man who fell into a crevice in Marblehead Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a man who had fallen into a crevice on Ocean Avenue at 3:40 p.m. found a man had fallen 16 feet and was too injured to get out on his own, officials said. Firefighters and other responders used ladders, ropes, harnesses and a basket to pull the man out and get him down steep terrain.

The man was taken to a Boston hospital. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox