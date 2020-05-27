First responders rescue person in dinghy who snapped oar near JFK Library in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders performed a water rescue for a person in a dinghy near the JFK Library in Boston early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of the library around 3 a.m. learned that a person had snapped an oar and needed to be rescue.

Boston EMS says they were not transported to the hospital.

No additional information has been released.

