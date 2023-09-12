LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders were seen pulling people to safety on rafts at a mobile home community in Leominster Monday night as crews made rescues around the city amid severe flooding.

Floodwaters rose through the Meadowbrook Acres community after officials said rain started falling on the area around 4:15 p.m. Around 10 p.m., crews could be seen going door-to-door and working to rescue residents.

Many of the residents at Meadowbrook Acres appeared to be older people. Some people were able to get out on their own and were seen carrying belongings toward dry land. Others needed to be helped using inflatable yellow rafts, with emergency crews pulling the rafts through the water.

First responders were seen rescuing at least one dog Monday night.

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said several people needed rescues in multiple spots around the city after flooding started.

A state of emergency was in effect for Leominster Monday night and a larger flash flood emergency was declared for Leominster and its surrounding communities.

A still larger swath of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire were included under a series of flash flood warnings as of 10 p.m.

