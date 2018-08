BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders are attempting to rescue a worker who became trapped inside a barge in East Boston Friday morning.

The entrapment happened around 8:45 a.m. on Border Street.

The worker is stuck in a 10-foot by 30-foot barge, according to Boston fire officials.

Tech Rescue Response to 336-404 Border St. East Boston at approx. 8:45 am for a worker trapped in a confined space. (1) worker confirmed inside an approx 10’X30’ wide barge. pic.twitter.com/9IJjiuYYun — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 10, 2018

