BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders rushed to the scene of a pedestrian accident in Brockton on Tuesday.
Members of the fire department and EMS used airbags to lift a red SUV off a woman and bring her to safety, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
She was rushed to a hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No further details have been released.
