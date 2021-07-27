BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders rushed to the scene of a pedestrian accident in Brockton on Tuesday.

Members of the fire department and EMS used airbags to lift a red SUV off a woman and bring her to safety, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

She was rushed to a hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further details have been released.

Members of the Brockton Fire Department & @BrewsterEMS removed a person from under a vehicle. Air bags were utilized to lift the vehicle. The adult woman was transported with non-life threatening injuries. Thanks to @MassasoitPolice and @BrocktonPolice for assistance. pic.twitter.com/XecH8N5nxY — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) July 27, 2021

