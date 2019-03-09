First responders search river for man after crash

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police and firefighters are searching the Connecticut River in western Massachusetts for a man believed to have ended up in the water after a car crash.

State police and West Springfield emergency responders began searching the river Saturday morning after the 7 a.m. accident.

Officials say the man was last seen in the water between Memorial Bridge and a railroad bridge.

Rescue divers and a state police aircraft operator are working together to try to find the man.

