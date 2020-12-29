BROOKFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - A horse is on the road to recovery after spending hours stuck in a swamp in Brookfield on Saturday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a horse stuck in the mud about a half-mile in the woods near Garney Road around 4 p.m. found the animal well into a swamp, according to Wakefield Fire and Rescue.

They worked for hours and eventually freed the horse, who walked itself to a trailer waiting to take it home.

The scene cleared around midnight.

