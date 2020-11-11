NEWPORT, Ore. (WHDH) — First responder surprised a World War II veteran on his 98th birthday with a drive-by parade last Thursday.

Jim Winebrenner sat in a chair with a “Happy Birthday” balloon tied to it at the end of a driveway in Newport, Oregon, while police cruisers and fire trucks blared their horns and flashed their lights while driving by.

The final officer stopped to give Winebrenner a birthday present — a Newport police K-9 Unit T-shirt.

Winebrenner served as a waist gunner in the United States Army Air Corps, whose primary duty is to defend the aircraft against the enemy, according to Newport police.

“We, along with Oregon State Police Sgt. Brian Tucker and the Newport Fire Department, were truly honored to help Mr. Winebrenner celebrate his 98th birthday, and we thank him for his service!” the police department wrote on Facebook. “Happy birthday, sir!”

