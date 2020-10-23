First responders treated to Boston Symphony Orchestra’s rolling recitals in the city

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra were back out in the city to treat residents and first responders to their rolling recitals.

Performers could be spotted outside of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Beth Israel Medical Center and Brigham and Women’s Hospital on Friday.

Since the coronavirus pandemic put most live performances on hold, BSO members said the outdoor recitals allow them to give back while doing what they love.

“We haven’t been playing for a while, so this is kind of our first get-together at the hall. So we’re getting started, getting back in shape,” BSO musician Rachel Childers said outside of Symphony Hall.

All performances are socially distant and tend to keep the crowd size small.

