First snow of the season could arrive in the Bay State later this week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay State residents could see their first snow of the season later this week whether they’re ready to break out the shovels or not.

Thursday night into Friday morning a cold front is projected to move into Massachusetts from Canada as low pressure passes just south of New England, according to 7NEWS meteorologist Chris Lambert.

The storm’s track and the strength of the low pressure will dictate the rain/snow line and determine the amount of precipitation the Bay State could get.

The National Weather Service of Boston tweeted, “Still an outcome on the table, but big uncertainty in storm track & location. A lot still has to come together. Stay tuned, snow lovers!”

Southern New England snow to end the week? Track and strength of low dictates rain/snow line and amounts Thursday night-Friday AM. If pattern is flatter/faster, then it would limit precip around here. Cold air is coming regardless, Friday – Weekend. pic.twitter.com/xTupZ360Qa — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) November 4, 2019

[First Snow Thurs Nite – Fri?] Still an outcome on the table, but big uncertainty in storm track & location. A lot still has to come together. Stay tuned, snow lovers! — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 3, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)