First SpaceX launch carrying NASA astronauts set for Wednesday

For the first time in nearly a decade, U.S. astronauts will be blasting off from American soil.

On Wednesday, the SpaceX ‘Falcon 9’ rocket is set to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. It’s the first time that NASA astronauts will fly in a privately owned spacecraft — the rocket is owned by billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk.

President Trump and Vice President Pence plan to attend the launch. Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will be aboard, and said they’re eager to begin.

“It’s really interesting to think about the role we’ll play in history as we go forward,” Behnken said.kim

