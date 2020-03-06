First supermoon of the year will peak in sky on Monday

(WHDH) — The first supermoon of the year will peak in the sky on Monday.

The full moon — also known as the “worm” moon — will reach peak fullness at 1:48 p.m., according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

“Look for the spectacularly bright moon as it rises above the horizon that evening!” the Almanac said.

The full worm moon marks the first of three supermoons in 2020. The other two will occur in April and May.

“At this time of the year, the ground begins to soften enough for earthworm casts to reappear, inviting robins and other birds to feed—a true sign of spring,” the Almanac said.

Supermoon is the nickname given to a full moon when its orbit is especially close to Earth.

On Monday, the moon will be 222,081 miles from Earth, according to Earthsky.org.

