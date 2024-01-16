The first suspect in a high end brothel bust in multiple states will appear before a judge in Worcester Tuesday.

James Lee, 68, of Torrance, Calif. will be in court facing charges of allegedly orchestrating a commercial sex ring.

In November, three people accused of operating “sophisticated high-end brothels” in parts of Massachusetts and eastern Virginia were taken into custody following a federal investigation, authorities said.

Officials believe the network had clients who included “elected officials, high tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors that possess security clearances, professors, attorneys, scientists and accountants, among others.”

Investigators allege the defendants rented high-end apartments in the Boston area to be used as brothels. They also say there will be accountability for the buyers who fuel the commercial sex industry.

