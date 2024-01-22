MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - As this year’s New Hampshire Primary election approaches, a large percentage of people are expected to head to the polls for the first time.

Speaking with 7NEWS on Monday, many first-time voters said they know who they are voting for, adding that they are excited to cast their ballots.

“DeSantis dropped out and I like Haley,” said voter David Singer in Manchester. “But I don’t think she’s got what it takes to win in the general election. So, I’m going to go with Donald Trump.”

CNN recently reported 22% of eligible voters in Tuesday’s New Hampshire Primary have not voted before.

The fresh vote, as a result, could be key to the primary’s outcome.

Cade Maddock said Tuesday will be his first time going to the polls. He said everyone who can vote should cast their ballot.

“Everyone has a voice and they let you vote for a reason,” he said. “So, get out there and do it.”

“Don’t waste a vote,” he continued.

A fellow first-time voter, Singer said he was inspired to vote this year because he wants change.

“I got to make a difference, one person at the time” he said. “I’m proud. I’m going to vote.”

The Republican Primary will be a two-person race between Former President Donald Trump and Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision over the weekend to suspend his campaign.

On the Democratic side, though 21 names will appear on the ballot, President Joe Biden’s name will be absent due to a dispute between New Hampshire’s state government and the Democratic National Committee, which replaced New Hampshire with South Carolina as the first state to vote in its 2024 primary schedule.

While Haley and Trump crossed the state with numerous events in recent days, some voters shared their thoughts.

“We’re hoping that she becomes president,” one Nikki Haley supporter told 7NEWS, “because we want to see a woman president and she’s the one to do it.”

“I think Nikki’s going to surprise,” another supporter said.

