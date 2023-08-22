(CNN) — Scott Hall, one of former President Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants in Georgia, turned himself in to the Fulton County jail on Tuesday.

Hall, who works as a bail bondsman in Atlanta, was charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with crimes related to his alleged involvement in the Coffee County, Georgia, voting systems breach.

His experience will likely demonstrate how most defendants in the case are treated. He had signed a bond agreement with Willis on Monday, then was given an inmate identification number and released after spending roughly an hour at the jail on Tuesday.

The Fulton County grand jury indictment accuses Hall of conspiring to unlawfully access voter data and ballot counting machines at the Coffee County election office on January 7, 2021. Hall is facing seven charges, including the racketeering count that’s central to Willis’ prosecution, as well as several charges stemming from the Coffee County allegations.

He spent hours inside a restricted area of the Coffee County election office when voting systems were breached in January 2021. The breach was connected to efforts by pro-Trump conspiracy theorists to find voter fraud. Hall was captured on surveillance video at the office, on the day of the breach. He testified before the grand jury in the Fulton County case and acknowledged that he gained access to a voting machine.

(Copyright (c) 2022 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)