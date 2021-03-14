First vaccine clinic for Boston Public Schools staffers launches in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools staffers lined up for their coronavirus vaccines on Sunday at the first clinic dedicated to administering vaccinations to educators, bus drivers, bus monitors, and all BPS employees and contractors.

The first of two BPS-only sites opened Sunday at the Boston Children and Families’ Gallivan Community Center in Mattapan.

The location is expected to be able to handle about 200 appointments a day.

BPS will operate the clinic on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday through Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m.

The clinic will run for two weeks, then will be operational again after 21 days to provide second doses for an additional two weeks.

