BOSTON (WHDH) - The morning commute many have been dreading is here as Monday marks the first work day since the Orange Line shutdown.

“We are seeing what we expected so far so we feel pretty confident we know what we are going to see,” said Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler.

Tesler said navigating the roads in and out of Boston will be difficult, especially in the hotspots highlighted by MassDOT. These areas include Sullivan Square in Charlestown and Leverett Circle and Charles Circle in Boston.

“As always we’re gonna be watching very closely from our operations center what we see, and if it’s as expected we have plans in place to adjust and accommodate those,” said Tesler. “If there are other hotspots we’re gonna focus on those.”

MassDOT cannot predict how many additional cars might be put on the road due to the shutdown, but it does expect for the shuttle bus routes to shuffle roughly 25 thousand cars a day to other roadways. Drivers are advised to give themselves extra time and to avoid these high congestion areas and explore any alternative options.

“This is a challenging time and this is going to inconvenience all of us,” said Tesler, “but if we are patient during the first few days we’ll adapt and we’ll continue to grow together and get through this.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)