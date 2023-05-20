PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The first white shark of the season was spotted off Cape Cod on Saturday.

Video shared with 7NEWS by Todd Ferrer-Bedard, of New Britain, Connecticut, showed the estimated 12-foot shark feeding on a seal off the coast of Provincetown.

Ferrer-Bedard was among the visitors who spotted the shark while taking part in a Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch around 10 a.m.

Bryan Legare, manager of the Shark Ecology Program at the Center for Coastal Studies confirmed this is the first shark sighting of the season. Swimmers should take precautions before heading out into the water.

