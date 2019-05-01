First Worcester recreational marijuana opens

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The first Worcester recreational marijuana shop opened its doors to the public Wednesday.

Good Chemistry of Massachusetts, located at 9 Harrison St., began serving customers who are 21 years or older at 11 a.m.

Consumers must book an appointment to ensure “optimal patient and customer experience.”

“This is beautiful,” said customer Wayde Moore. “This is like five minutes away, so this is like idealistic for me.”

The company has secured parking in the area for both adult-use and medical customers.

Several other recreational marijuana shops have opened in the Bay State, including in Brookline, Easthampton, Fall River, Gardner, Great Barrington, Greenfield, Hudson, Leicester, Lowell, Northampton, Pittsfield, Salem, Uxbridge, Wareham, and Williamstown.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)