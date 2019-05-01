First Worcester recreational marijuana shop set to open

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The first Worcester recreational marijuana shop will open its doors to the public late Wednesday morning.

Good Chemistry of Massachusetts, located at 9 Harrison St., plans to begin serving customers who are 21 years or older at 11 a.m.

Consumers must book an appointment to ensure “optimal patient and customer experience.”

The company has secured parking in the area for both adult-use and medical customers.

Several other recreational marijuana shops have opened in the Bay State, including in Brookline, Easthampton, Fall River, Gardner, Great Barrington, Greenfield, Hudson, Leicester, Lowell, Northampton, Pittsfield, Salem, Uxbridge, Wareham and Williamstown.

