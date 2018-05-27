Fish and Game divers recover body of missing swimmer

KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) — Divers from the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game have recovered the body of a 47-year-old man reported missing in Country Pond in Kingston.

Police and the New Hampshire Marine Patrol were called at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that an adult male had attempted to swim about 150 yards from the mainland to a nearby island, but failed to arrive.

Rescue personnel conducted an extensive search Saturday until they were forced to suspend operations at dark.

A dive team resumed the search about 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim’s body was recovered shortly before 9 a.m. about 50 yards (45.7 meters) from shore.

The name of the victim, who was from Kingston, has not been released pending the notification of his family.

