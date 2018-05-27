Fish and Game to resume search for missing swimmer

KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) — Officials from New Hampshire Fish and Game are due back at Country Pond in Kingston to resume the search for a missing swimmer.

Police and the New Hampshire Marine Patrol were called at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that an adult male had attempted to swim from the mainland to a nearby island, but failed to arrive.

Rescue personnel conducted an extensive search Saturday until they were forced to suspend operations at dark. The search is due to resume Sunday.

The name of the missing swimmer was not released.

