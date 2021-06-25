WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An unusual fish that was caught in the water of Wareham on Friday was more than thrilled to pose for the camera.

“You never know what’s gonna swim by the Onset Pier!” the Wareham Department of Natural Resources said in a Facebook post.

The department shared photos of what appeared to be puffer fish with a wide smile on its face.

The fish was later released back into the water.

