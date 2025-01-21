BOSTON (WHDH) - A smile that would light up a room.

That’s how the family of Fisher College student Taylor Wilkinson wants the world to remember her.

“We are so close, our whole family,” said Taylor’s mother Carmen Wilkinson. “I love her so much, I didn’t want to lose her.”

Taylor was killed Saturday night, one block from her house, the victim of a hit and run.

Her sister Carlee, who was badly injured in the crash, said the two were walking to get something to eat.

“I had Taylor by the hand, and I tried to pull her to make sure she didn’t get hit,” said Carlee. “When I woke up again, I saw Taylor again and I started yelling ‘my sister! My sister!’… The car hit me first, the mirror hit my face.”

Detectives are now searching for the driver of a small, dark Mercedes that witnesses say hit the sisters.

“It’s unfair because, being a big sis, I was trying to protect as best I could, but it wasn’t enough,” said Carlee.

Taylor’s twin sister Tyler says the sisters were inseparable, like the three musketeers.

“She was a beautiful, [the] strongest person I’ve ever known,” said Tyler.

Whether she was hitting the high notes at karaoke or cheering at her school, the family says Taylor’s zest for life was contagious.

Now, this heartbroken family wants to find the driver responsible, and they won’t stop until the person is tracked down.

“I feel like my other half is gone,” said Tyler. “I just don’t know what to do.”

