(WHDH) — Fisher-Price is recalling more than 100,000 Rock ‘n Glide soothers following the deaths of four infants, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced this week.

The company’s 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play gliders are subject to recall because infants who are placed unrestrained in the products and later found on their stomach are at risk of suffocation, officials said.

The infant fatalities occurred between April 2019 and February 2020, including a 4-month old from Missouri, a 2-month old from Nevada, a 2-month old from Michigan and an 11-week old from Colorado.

None of the fatalities involved the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play gliders.

This recall involves CHP56, CHP55 and CBT81 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide soothers, as well as GDD28, GDD39, GDD41, GGW85, GNX43, GVG43, HBD26 and HBD27 of the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play gliders.

About 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play gliders were sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Walmart and Target stores and Amazon.com.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Fisher-Price for a refund by visiting Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com or by calling 855-853-6224.

