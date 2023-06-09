WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man died Thursday after he was hit by a passing train on a bridge in Wareham, officials said.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, Wareham Police Chief Walter Correia and Wareham Fire Chief John Kelley said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on the Narrows Crossing bridge near Route 6 and Route 28.

Officials said Christopher Carter, 56, of Dorchester, was pushed into water below the bridge. First responders later pulled him from the water and took him to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Authorities also said one of the train’s conductors jumped into the water in an attempt to save the man.

Officials said the train was moving roughly 25 miles-per-hour when it hit Carter, adding “the horn was also sounded repeatedly as it traveled by the victim.”

Fisherman Steve Longo told 7NEWS the bridge is a popular fishing spot despite multiple “no trespassing” signs surrounding it.

“It’s horrible,” Longo said after Thursday’s incident. “I don’t know how he didn’t hear the train, but it’s just horrible.”

Longo said the Narrow Road bridge is aptly named, with the little space around the bridge making for a dangerous situation for those who choose to fish from the bridge.

“I wouldn’t fish on the bridge,” he said.

Police were still investigating the incident as of Thursday night, describing the situation as “a horrific accident.”

