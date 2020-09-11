Fisherman has back-to-back encounters with great white shark off Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a fishing charter was caught by surprise twice this week when a great white shark swam up to his boat on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

Eric Morea, who operates the Truro-based Schooney Charter Fishing, told 7NEWS that he was out on a trip with five other people in about 10 feet of water near the Provincetown Municipal Airport on Tuesday morning when a 12-foot shark swam under their boat.

Morea said the shark was “not really afraid” of the boat, giving them a chance to follow the predator for about 15 minutes and snap several stunning photographs.

Morea was out with another group on Wednesday morning when his charter was approached again by what appeared to be same shark.

The shark was tagged with a yellow marker, Morea’s photos showed.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)